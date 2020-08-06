Pair Of Health Care Cos. Net Combined $487M In IPOs

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Health care chain Oak Street and medical device company Acutus started trading Thursday after raising a combined $486.8 million in initial public offerings steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Oak Street Health Inc.'s shares opened at $42.50 on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday after the Chicago-based health care company raised $328 million in its IPO by selling 15.6 million shares for $21 each. Acutus Medical Inc. started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, where its shares opened at $24.11. California-headquartered Acutus raised $158.8 million in its IPO by selling roughly 8.8 million shares...

