Fed. Circ. OKs Slashed $1.2M Power Integrations IP Verdict

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed the reduction of a patent verdict against electronic component maker Power Integrations from $6.67 million to $1.19 million Thursday, using a one-line order. Using a Rule 36 order, something the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly been asked to review because it includes no details or reasoning, the circuit court approved a lower court's slash of the damages awarded to patent licensing company Opticurrent for Power Integrations' infringement of a patent for transistor switch technology. After trial, a California federal judge upheld royalties awarded on Power Integrations' direct sales, but cut out damages based on Power Integrations customers'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS