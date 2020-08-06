Engineering Co. Says It's Owed $35M For Risberg Pipeline

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- An engineering and consulting company accused RH Energytrans, the company behind the 28-mile Risberg natural gas pipeline, of failing to pay $35 million for a construction contract and additional work, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court. Wood Group USA Inc., a subsidiary of Scotland-based John Wood Group PLC, said it was hired as the contractor for the Risberg pipeline project but that RH Energytrans LLC has refused to pay the engineering company for its work. Not only that, Wood said in the complaint, but throughout the project there were "unforeseen obstacles and circumstances" that significantly increased the scope...

