FCC Expands Authority To Regulate, Lower Prison Call Rates

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday asked for public input on an effort to rein in the rates prisons and jails may charge for out-of-state calls and also declared that it has authority to cap ancillary fees that further jack up prisoners' phone bills. The unanimous vote asks for comment on lowering the out-of-state per-minute rates by several cents per minute — a move the full commission acknowledged will have limited effects if local regulators don't also lower in-state prison call rates. The FCC's plan proposes to slash the maximum rates prisoners pay, which would need final approval after comments come in, and also caps call-related fees added to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS