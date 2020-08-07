Lumber Exec Wants Rival Firm In IP Suit DQ'd For Estate Work

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The founder of a lumber equipment company has said he's "shocked" that the law firm where his family's personal attorney is a partner is representing his former employer in a trade secrets theft suit against him, arguing the firm's apparent conflict of interest calls for disqualification. In a motion filed Thursday in Arkansas federal court, FiberPro LLC Founder Joshua Krauss said his legal relationship with Friday Eldredge & Clark LLP has given the firm access to his private information, making it unethical for the firm to represent Timber Automation LLC in its suit alleging Krauss and his associates stole confidential information...

