Insurer Says It Needn't Defend Strip Club's Defamation Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- United Specialty Insurance Co. told an Illinois state court that it has no duty to defend a Chicago strip club, Atlantis Gentlemen's Club, in an underlying suit accusing it of defamation by posting 30 models' pictures on its social media without their consent. United Specialty said Wednesday that its policy specifically bars coverage for "distribution of material or information in violation of law" and "personal and advertising injury" among others, exactly what was alleged against Atlantis in the underlying suit. AEG Ventures LLC, the parent company of the club, held a commercial general liability policy with United Specialty. In the complaint,...

