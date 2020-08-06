Philips Seeks Info On TCL Sales in Phone Patent Battle

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 8:40 PM BST) -- Philips urged a London judge Thursday to order TCL Corp. to provide information on its worldwide sales so it can begin to assess financial damages for its infringement claims. During a High Court hearing on Thursday before Judge Anthony Mann, a lawyer for Philips said the disclosure was needed to determine compensation owed to his client for TCL's past and possible future use of its two standard essential 3G and 4G LTE patents. The calculation would be based on "fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms," determined by the court, or if TCL refused to accept the terms, damages for past acts of...

