NJ Tomato Farm Owes $57K For H-2A Visa Violations

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge ruled that a New Jersey tomato farm owes $57,057 in back wages and civil penalties for violating the H-2A visa program for temporary farm workers, finding that it unlawfully deducted pay from workers' wages. Judge Scott Morris said Bald Eagle Farms and its owner Sebastiano "Benny" Tomarchio inappropriately charged 62 seasonal Mexican workers $75 per week for meals during the 2018 farming season when the workers had been promised they would have free access to cooking and kitchen facilities. Judge Morris determined that an investigator for the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division correctly concluded...

