Dr Pepper Nears Win In 'Natural' Applesauce False Ad Fight

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday she's inclined to toss a proposed class action alleging a Dr Pepper subsidiary falsely advertises its Mott's applesauce as "natural" when it contains trace levels of pesticides, saying organic products can contain pesticides and it's "highly unlikely" that the FDA would impose stricter limits. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman considered pausing Hawyuan Yu's false advertising lawsuit against Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and its subsidiary Mott's LLP to await the outcome of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's current review of "natural" on food labels. But at the end...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS