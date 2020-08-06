Oregon High Court OKs Changes To Public Retirement System

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Oregon's highest court ruled Thursday that two recent changes to the state's public employee retirement system don't violate workers' contracts, because the alterations only affect future benefits, not earned benefits. The Oregon Supreme Court's decision handed a win to the state, rejecting a lawsuit filed by nine state employees who claimed that two elements of a 2019 law that altered the Public Employees Retirement System flouted workers' rights under state and federal contract laws. The changes, which redirected workers' retirement contributions and capped the salary used to calculate benefits, were legal because the contract laws named in the suit allow alterations...

