DOE Seeks Remediators For Nuclear Material Processing Site

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking potential contractors for management and environmental remediation at a site in South Carolina formerly used to process plutonium from decommissioned nuclear weapons, which is at the center of an ongoing legal battle. The Energy Department posted a request Wednesday on the government's beta SAM.gov website, seeking contractors to perform a range of services at the 310-square-mile site along the Savannah River, including soil and water remediation and the disposal of radioactive waste. In addition, the request said the contract will be expected to provide a variety of other services including the management of nuclear materials at the...

