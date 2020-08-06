AbbVie Inks $24M Deal With Calif. Regulators In Humira Case

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. has agreed to shell out $24 million and reform the marketing of its arthritis drug Humira in California to resolve a state Department of Insurance suit accusing the company of offering kickbacks to physicians and running a misleading "nurse ambassador" program, according to a settlement unveiled Thursday. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement announcing the deal that AbbVie's alleged practices "egregiously put profits ahead of transparency in patient care." "This settlement delivers important reforms to AbbVie's business practices and a substantial monetary recovery that will be used to continue to combat insurance fraud," Lara said....

