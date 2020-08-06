Alsup 'Upset' EBay, Alibaba Cited Private Talks In Sanction Bid

Law360, San Francisco (August 6, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- "I'm upset by that," U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Thursday of Alibaba and eBay including confidential discussions in their bid for $4.5 million in attorney fees and costs as sanctions against a patent holder's counsel for launching allegedly "meritless" litigation. Judge Alsup blasted Alibaba and eBay's decision to base their motion for sanctions against the patent holder's former counsel on private mediation and settlement talks, saying during a video hearing, "There are some judges on this court that would sanction you right now for having done that." China-based Alibaba seeks $2.5 million in attorney fees and costs and U.S.-based eBay...

