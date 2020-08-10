BLM Spurs Employers To Look More Closely At Implicit Bias

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- With the Black Lives Matter movement prompting a national conversation about racial justice and diversity, many employers are redoubling their efforts to keep unconscious bias from seeping into hiring, firing and promotion decisions. Implicit bias, as opposed to more overt forms of discrimination, occurs when individuals make unconscious assumptions about people based on factors like race and gender, or even nonprotected characteristics like hobbies or where they grew up. The issue has long vexed employers, since individual employees can make decisions that are rooted in unconscious bias even if a company has robust anti-bias policies in place. But the BLM movement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS