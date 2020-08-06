7th Circ. Says Class Objectors Must Repay Side Deals

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Three men who made side deals to end their opposition to a class settlement were "falsely flying the class' colors" to extract money from its deal and should be ordered to return their ill-gotten funds, the Seventh Circuit said Thursday. A lower court incorrectly found that it didn't have the power to order class objectors Randy Nunez, Steven Buckley and Patrick Sweeney to pay back the individual payments they received in exchange for tossing appeals they'd launched over a revised $7.5 million settlement in a dietary supplement labeling class action, a three-judge panel said. "The objectors' settlement proceeds here belonged in...

