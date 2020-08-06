Canada Clears WESCO's $4.5B Anixter Deal With Conditions

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- WESCO International Inc. cut a deal with Canada's competition enforcer Thursday to unload a pair of businesses in order to address concerns raised by the company's $4.5 billion purchase of Anixter International Inc. The Competition Bureau said in a statement that without the divestiture, the move would have combined the two largest distributors of pole line hardware and data communication products in Canada. The products are used by electrical utilities and by telecommunication, cable and internet service providers. WESCO has agreed to unload its utility and datacom businesses in Canada, which it said had total sales of around $150 million last year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS