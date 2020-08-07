Bayer, Merck Can't Be Pulled Back In Leg Amputation Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel will not second-guess a trial court ruling tossing claims that Bayer Healthcare LLC and former parent Merck & Co. Inc. provided inadequate warnings about Dr. Scholl's padded callus removers in a suit alleging the product led a now-deceased consumer to lose part of his leg. In a one-page order issued Thursday without explanation, the panel declined a request from William O'Dowd's estate and widow to hear their challenge to Superior Court Judge Stephan C. Hansbury's opinion, which found they were unable to "reliably identify" the packaging of the product that allegedly caused an ulcer on...

