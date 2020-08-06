US To Revive 10% Tariff On Canadian Aluminum

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will reinstate a 10% duty on Canadian aluminum later this month, citing a surge in imports that the administration has deemed a threat to national security. In a formal proclamation, Trump said imports of aluminum from Canada have "increased substantially" in the year since the administration agreed to exempt Canada and Mexico from its national security tariffs on steel and aluminum. "Canada was taking advantage of us — as usual," Trump said during a speech at a Whirlpool Corp. plant in Ohio. The 10% levy on Canadian aluminum will take effect Aug. 16, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS