Liberty Broadband To Buy Telecom Co., Evite Owner For $8.7B

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Spectrum shareholder Liberty Broadband said Thursday it has agreed to purchase GCI Liberty, the parent company for Alaska's largest communications provider and digital event planner Evite, in a stock-for-stock transaction that values GCI Liberty at $8.7 billion, with guidance from Baker Botts, Skadden and Debevoise. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP-guided Liberty Broadband Corp. and GCI Liberty Inc, advised by Baker Botts LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP on tax matters, first revealed merger plans to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in late June. At the time, the deal intended to simplify the companies' management structure was valued at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS