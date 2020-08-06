Ad Agency Says Producer Scott Rudin Shorted It $6.3M

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Academy and Tony Award-winning producer Scott Rudin stiffed an advertising agency $6.3 million for work it did for Broadway productions, including "To Kill A Mockingbird" and the revival of "West Side Story," a lawsuit filed in New York state court on Wednesday claims. Spot and Company Inc. claims that since at least 2014 it has had an oral agreement with Rudin and his "business entity pyramid" — a nesting doll of Rudin-associated companies including Scott Rudin Productions, Inc. — but that following a September dispute, the big-name producer stopped paying the company. Rudin's "usual practice is to make partial payments on...

