Navajo Nation Moves For Win In Six Funding Shortfall Suits

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation on Thursday sought a win in six consolidated cases against the federal government, alleging that the Department of the Interior improperly denied its funding requests for the tribe's judicial branch between 2015 and 2020.

Thursday's motion comes after the judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, ruled in a seventh Navajo Nation case against the DOI in June, court records show. 

In that case, Judge Chutkan found the tribe was owed $15.7 million in damages for the government's failure to disperse $17 million in funding for the 2014 calendar year.

The ruling in the 2014...

