Migrant H-2A Farmworkers Say Co. Underpaid Thousands

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Migrant farmworkers filed a proposed class action against a farm labor contractor in Arkansas federal court Thursday, alleging they came to the U.S. on temporary work visas from Mexico only to be the victims of pervasive wage theft while planting sugar cane throughout Louisiana. Seasonal farmworkers Bernabé Antonio Benito and Jesus Jimenez Martinez say farm labor contractor Lowry Farms Inc. and owner Michael Clayton Lowry violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by underpaying them and more than 2,000 other migrant workers from Mexico who came to the U.S. to plant sugar cane for Lowry in Louisiana between 2016 and 2019....

