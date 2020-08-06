Ill. Court Revives Think Tank CEO's Challenge To State Bonds

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Thursday resurrected a challenge to $14.3 billion in state bonds that a conservative think tank CEO claims were issued unconstitutionally, ruling that his complaint wasn't frivolous or malicious and that a trial court shouldn't have denied his petition to file it. According to his petition for leave to file a taxpayers' suit, Illinois Policy Institute CEO John Tillman claimed that bonds issued in 2003 and 2017 to purportedly help address massive pension and bill backlog obligations were not put toward a "specific purpose" for which the Illinois constitution allows it to enter into new long-term debt....

