XFL Hands Off League To The Rock In $15M Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A $15 million offer from a group that includes actor and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got a Delaware bankruptcy judge's nod Friday as the winning bidder for the XFL's struggling assets, potentially salvaging another season of spring football. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved what she described as the only qualified offer to emerge from an extensive, multi-month marketing process, "which certainly provided all parties with notice of an opportunity to bid on the assets if they were interested." League founder Vince McMahon, a top prepetition creditor, was described in the sale document as having consented to the...

