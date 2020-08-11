Han Kun Nabs New Partner From King & Wood Mallesons

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Han Kun Law Offices has welcomed an asset management arbitration and litigation expert from leading Chinese firm King & Wood Mallesons, the firm announced. Yang You joins Han Kun in China as partner following two decades at King & Wood Mallesons, where she focused on dispute resolution, according to a release from Han Kun. You also brings experience in real estate and general corporate matters, her new employer said. "Ms. You has expertise in handling groundbreaking and complex asset management-related disputes through litigation and arbitration procedures," Han Kun said in its release. "The addition of Ms. You will further boost the...

