Philly Atty Sues Insurer Over Malpractice Coverage Failure

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania law firm has filed suit against Admiral Insurance Co. and Sherman Wells Sylvester & Stamelman LLP in state court alleging they failed to defend it in a legal malpractice suit, while accusing Sherman Wells of negligence and malpractice for "abandoning" it as a client. The Law Offices of Conrad J. Benedetto said that as a result of Admiral's not providing defense and Sherman Wells' failure to vacate a default judgment, the firm was forced to hire other attorneys and paid the judgment at its own expense, according to a complaint filed at the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. In March 2017,...

