Services Firm Claims Client Shut It Out Of $3.75M Deal

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- An investment banking services company on Thursday alleged it's owed $187,500 for helping a tech company prepare for a sale, only to be left in the dust when the deal actually closed. Plaintiff Ascento Capital LLC filed suit on Aug. 6 against a company called Xalles, its subsidiary Xalles Technology Inc., Xalles Technology subsidiary MinervaWorks LLC, MinervaWorks's "alter ego" MinervaWorks Holdings Inc. and two individual defendants, Xalles' chief executive Thomas Nash and MinervaWorks' chief executive Rodney Bowers. In its suit, Ascento claimed that it spent at least 330 hours providing consulting, valuation and marketing services to MinervaWorks to help MinervaWorks prepare...

