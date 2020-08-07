Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cattle Group's Challenge To Trump Water Rule Falls Short

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Thursday refused to block the Trump administration rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act, tossing a challenge to the rule lodged by a ranching industry group.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman from the bench dismissed without prejudice the complaint filed by the Oregon Cattlemen's Association and denied the group's motion to enjoin the rule following a Thursday hearing, according to the group's attorney, Tony Francois of the Pacific Legal Foundation.

Francois told Law360 on Friday that Judge Mosman concluded that there wasn't enough evidence in the record that Oregon ranchers are harmed by...

