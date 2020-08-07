Spain Says Energy Co.'s Case Should Be Consolidated

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Spain on Thursday accused a renewable energy company of trying to place the country in a "procedural straitjacket," urging a D.C. federal court to consolidate the company's case with another one seeking to enforce an award related to the country's energy regulatory framework. NovEnergia II – Energy & Environment SCA recently asked the D.C. court not to consolidate its case to enforce a €53.3 million ($58.7 million) award against Spain with another enforcement action brought by Foresight Luxembourg Solar 1 SARL in New York. NovEnergia claimed that its case is further along and that linking the two would "unduly prejudice" it with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS