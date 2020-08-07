Ulta Beats Certification Bid In Shoppers' Used-Makeup Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to certify 15 statewide classes over accusations that Ulta Beauty Inc. unlawfully sold used, repackaged products, saying managers implemented the company's damaged goods reduction policy too differently to create a common question over their claims. Although Ulta had a policy urging employees and managers to reduce the number of products classified as damaged, its customers didn't present enough evidence to prove that policy caused them to receive used products, U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said Thursday. Instead, the shoppers' evidence shows that under the pressure of Ulta's policy, "some managers in some scattered parts of...

