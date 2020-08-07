Sony, Others Look To Revive Pirating Claim At 11th Circ.

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A host of music labels want the Eleventh Circuit to take a look at a ruling last month that trimmed their suit against telecommunications company Bright House Networks over its alleged failure to curb internet subscribers' pirating activity, according to a filing Thursday. The music labels, which include Sony Music Entertainment and UMG Recordings Inc., asked the Middle District of Florida for permission to appeal a July 8 decision that dismissed their claim that BHN is vicariously liable for the copyright infringement committed by customers who download pirated music. An interlocutory appeal now would potentially reduce the amount of litigation necessary...

