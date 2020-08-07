Honeywell Must Face Asbestos Suit, Ohio Appeals Court Says

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Thursday revived a widow's suit against Honeywell alleging that her late husband was exposed to asbestos in its brake products, finding that a jury could conclude that her husband's mesothelioma was caused by his exposure. The appeals panel for the Eighth Appellate District said that a lower court erred in granting summary judgment in favor of Honeywell International Inc. in Barbara Maddy's suit over her husband James' death. The panel said there are genuine issues of material fact over whether James Maddy's exposure to asbestos from Bendix brake pads at his workplace was a substantial factor...

