11th Circ. To Rehear Epstein Victims' Lawsuit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The 11th Circuit on Friday vacated an April panel decision and said it will rehear en banc a petition from an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein that argues a non-prosecution agreement between the billionaire sex offender and federal prosecutors violated her rights under the Crime Victims' Rights Act. The April decision by the three-judge panel found that because federal prosecutors didn't bring charges against Epstein for sex trafficking, petitioner Courtney Wild's rights under the Crime Victims' Rights Act of 2004 were not triggered. Writing for the majority in April's 120-page split opinion, Circuit Judge Kevin C. Newsom expressed sympathy for Wild...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS