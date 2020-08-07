Md. Doc Must Face Retrial In Unwanted Genital Exam Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court has ordered a new trial in a suit accusing a physician of performing an unnecessary genital exam of a patient, saying the trial judge misinterpreted another judge's summary judgment ruling in favor of the patient, which should have triggered a trial solely on damages for one claim. "It's not often that a plaintiff loses a jury trial after winning on a summary judgment motion," a three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel said in a Thursday opinion vacating a defense verdict. "But that's what happened to appellant Anne Kelly Billing in her action" accusing Dr. James Moulsdale of...

