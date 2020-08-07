Texas Attys Accused Of Botching $2.2M Deepwater Spill Claim

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Two Houston-area personal injury law firms and a handful of attorneys have been hit with a legal malpractice lawsuit brought in state court by a former client who alleged their failure to comply with "simple pretrial orders" resulted in the dismissal of his $2.2 million Deepwater Horizon claim. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Harris County District Court, Mark Canfora and Mark Canfora Investments LLC say that because of the negligent representation they received from Brent Coon & Associates and D. Miller & Associates PLLC, their economic loss lawsuit against BP, which operated the Deepwater Horizon through a contractor, has been "forever...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS