TVA Yanks Outsourcing Decision Amid Trump Pressure

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority has reversed course on plans to outsource technology jobs abroad, three days after President Donald Trump fired two of the government-owned utility's board members and inked an executive order requiring federal agencies to prioritize Americans for contractor roles. The TVA, which provides electricity for parts of seven southeastern states, said earlier this year that it was going to outsource 20% of its information technology jobs abroad as part of a restructuring effort. But utility leaders said they were rescinding the plan after a Thursday meeting with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS