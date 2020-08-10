Michigan AG Shutters VoIP Co. That Enabled Robocall Scams

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- An internet phone service company previously put on notice for enabling overseas robocallers has agreed to close down its U.S. operations, Michigan's attorney general has announced. The company, California-based Modok LLC, perpetrated vehicle-warranty and Social Security scams over its network and agreed to shutter the business as part of a settlement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement Friday. "We have successfully put an end to one of the many illegal robocall operations that has targeted Michiganders and people around the country," Nessel said in the statement. "Let this serve as a notice to other robocallers or their service...

