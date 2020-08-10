Blue Cross Snags Win In Mich. Tribe's Overcharge Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan successfully defeated claims that it overcharged the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe for employee hospital visits, as a federal judge found the insurer did not need to hold health care providers to Medicare-like rates. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington on Friday granted summary judgment to the insurer in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, saying that employees of the central Michigan tribe are only eligible for rates equivalent to Medicare when their services are funded through the tribes' contract health services program, administered by the Indian Health Service to cover care at non-IHS facilities....

