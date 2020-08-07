DOL Gets Over 1,000 Comments On Ethical Investing Rule

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's proposal to restrict retirement plan administrators' ability to invest in socially conscious funds received more than 1,000 comments, including several from investment managers who said the agency is meddling with their ability to do their jobs. The proposed rule from the Employee Benefits Security Administration would require administrators to consider investment performance above environmental, social and governance factors. They'd still be allowed to weigh ESG considerations and other non-pecuniary goals, but financial interests would have to be paramount. EBSA published the proposed rule in the Federal Register June 30 and opened a 30-day comment period, which...

