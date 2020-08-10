Alaskan Tribal Community Sues To Restore Fishing Rights

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Metlakatla Indian Community of southeast Alaska has sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state agencies, saying it has nonexclusive treaty rights to fish in waters the state has effectively barred it from since 1973. Friday's complaint, filed in Alaska federal court, argues that an 1891 treaty established the tribe's right to fish as well as its reservation on the Annette Islands. Fishing is key to fulfilling a treaty right to economic self-sufficiency, the tribe claimed, even as climate change and enhanced state regulation are making sustenance fishing impossible. The tribe's fishing rights remain intact because Congress never explicitly diminished them, the...

