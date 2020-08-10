Kingston Can't Slash $7.5M Jury Verdict In USB Patent Case

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected challenges related to a jury's finding that Kingston Technology Co. Inc.'s USB flash memory device with a "swiveling" cover infringed a patent owned by Pavo Solutions LLC and declined to slash the jury's $7.5 million award. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton noted several times throughout her Friday order that the jury was presented with adequate evidence to support its finding in favor of the South Korea-based Pavo. And Kingston failed to show that the deficiencies it alleges in evidence presented by one of Pavo's experts make the damages award, as it claimed, "grossly excessive...

