London Remains Choice City To Arbitrate Shipping Cases

Law360, London (August 10, 2020, 5:45 PM BST) -- The vast majority of businesses are choosing to settle international maritime disputes in London, far outpacing the city's strongest competitors Singapore and Hong Kong, law firm HFW said in research released Monday. London's leading position is unlikely to change anytime soon when it comes to the go-to destination to settle arbitration matters, where parties settle cases outside the courts, the law firm said. Around 83% of all international maritime arbitrations in 2019 were handled in London, which was a 14% increase to 1,737 maritime arbitration cases compared to the previous year, according to the HFW's analysis of statistics from over 10...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS