Temasek Nixes $3B Keppel Deal Over Financial Performance

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Singapore state investment fund Temasek on Monday pulled its SG$4.08 billion ($3 billion) offer to take a controlling stake in Keppel, saying the conglomerate's poor financial performance amounts to a material adverse change that scuttles the deal. Kyanite Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Singapore's Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd., said it would not proceed with its conditional offer to lift its stake to about 51% in Keppel Corp. Ltd. The original deal, inked in October 2019, was conditioned on a number of factors, including Keppel's financial performance, Kyanite said Monday. "These pre-conditions include there being no material adverse change in...

