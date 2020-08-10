Cadence Investors Didn't Show Fraud, Judge Says

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Houston ended investors' securities fraud allegations against Cadence Bancorp. and two of its executives, finding that the proposed class action didn't detail alleged lies or other intentional wrongdoing that would have constituted a violation of federal securities law. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes determined that individual investors Frank Miller and Patrick Gordon had failed to allege any "actionable behavior" on the part of Cadence, its chief executive Paul B. Murphy and its finance chief Valerie C. Toalson. "The investors will take nothing from Cadence, Murphy or Toalson," Judge Hughes said in an...

