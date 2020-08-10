Land O'Lakes Aims To Sink ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Roster

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Former Land O'Lakes employees unhappy over the company's 401(k) investment lineup shouldn't be allowed to pursue their proposed class action because they didn't put their own retirement savings into the allegedly shoddy investment options they cite, the company has told a Minnesota federal judge. The dairy company filed a motion to dismiss on Friday, arguing that on top of lacking personal experience with 14 of the 17 investment options at issue, the workers drew false comparisons between the different types of retirement funds, "cherry-picked" alternative investment options that happened to perform better in 2020, and made incorrect statements about the fees...

