Energy Biz Wants Stay Lifted In €64.5M Spain Award Fight

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Dutch renewable energy firm Masdar Solar has urged a D.C. federal court to unpause litigation seeking to enforce a €64.5 million ($71.35 million at the time) arbitral award against Spain, saying a decision on annulment isn't expected for at least a year. Masdar Solar & Wind Cooperatief UA on Friday told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg of the District of Columbia federal court that there was no basis for continuing the current stay in the firm's action against the Kingdom of Spain because an ad hoc annulment committee of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has lifted the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS