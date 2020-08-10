Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Biz Wants Stay Lifted In €64.5M Spain Award Fight

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Dutch renewable energy firm Masdar Solar has urged a D.C. federal court to unpause litigation seeking to enforce a €64.5 million ($71.35 million at the time) arbitral award against Spain, saying a decision on annulment isn't expected for at least a year.

Masdar Solar & Wind Cooperatief UA on Friday told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg of the District of Columbia federal court that there was no basis for continuing the current stay in the firm's action against the Kingdom of Spain because an ad hoc annulment committee of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has lifted the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!