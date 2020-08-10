5th Circ. Backs Win For Energy Tech Firm In Trade Secret Row

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed a lower court ruling that Petroleum Analyzer Co. LP hadn't wrongly used proprietary oil and gas technology developed by a competitor, saying there's no evidence the company swiped a trade secret. ATOM Instrument Corp. and founder Franek Olstowski argued that a Texas federal judge wrongly concluded in 2018 that PAC didn't use its technology for an excimer light that helps detect sulfur in oil and gas. But a Fifth Circuit panel on Friday agreed with U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes that ATOM and Olstowski failed to show that PAC's excimer light technology was similar to...

