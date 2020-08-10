Shareholders Ask Judge To Sink Ultra Petroleum Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Natural gas producer Ultra Petroleum told a Texas bankruptcy judge Monday it had settled creditor objections to its Chapter 11 plan, while equity holders urged him to reject the plan as unnecessary and flawed. Ultra opened its Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur with an announcement that it had reached a deal with its unsecured creditors committee on the plan, followed by more than five hours of equity holders grilling the company's CEO on its fiscal past and future. Ultra declared bankruptcy in May, saying eroding natural gas prices made its $2 billion debt burden unsustainable....

