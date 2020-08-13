Venable Picks Up Ex-FTC Atty For Privacy Practice

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has convinced a privacy and cybersecurity expert with more than two decades of experience under his belt to make the jump from WilmerHale in order to bolster the firm's forces in Washington, D.C. D. Reed Freeman Jr. was only 3½ days into his new role as a partner in Venable's e-commerce, privacy and cybersecurity practice when he made time to chat with Law360 on Thursday, but he said he was already feeling at home among friends. "I have known a number of the people in the privacy and cybersecurity practice group for a very long time, so that makes...

