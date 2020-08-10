NY Tenancy Ruling Is A Win For Commercial Landlords

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- In 2019, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law far-reaching reform for New York's housing regulatory landscape. Since then, the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act, or HSTPA, has created confusion for landlords. Any landlord-tenant practitioner can attest that the settlement rate for cases in housing court leaves few cases left for courts to issue opinions — leading to almost no case law. Uncertainty has also persisted thanks to COVID-19 closing down the housing courts. With little information to help interpret the new statutes of the HSTPA, a debate has swirled as to the effect of Real Property Law Section 232-a on...

